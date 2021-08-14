SCARBOROUGH – Richard “Dick” H. Buck, 82, of Raymond, died early Friday morning, Aug. 6, 2021 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

He was born on March 23, 1939, in Massachusetts and attended local schools. He went on to attend college and work as on orthodontist for many years.

Dick married Anna-Marie Fusillo in September of 2000 in Buxton and made their home for the last several years in Raymond.

He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying all of the recreation that the great outdoors had to offer. He especially enjoyed taking photographs and chronicling some of his adventures and enjoyed some of his stories being published in various small papers.

Cremation arrangements are in the care of the Hall Funeral Home in Casco. Online condolences may be shared at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.

Guest Book