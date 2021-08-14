A Rhode Island man was airlifted off Mount Katahdin on Friday.

The man, who was in his 60s, was coming coming down the Hunt Trail with his wife when he fell about 6 feet, suffering several injuries, including “an immobilized lower leg,” according to Baxter State Park officials.

Rangers were alerted of the injury in a 911 call at about 3:30 p.m. and received additional information from other hikers. Rangers called for air assistance from the Maine Army National Guard, stationed in Bangor. And two Rangers set out on foot to meet the couple.

At 7:40 p.m., the guard’s Blackhawk helicopter arrived and lowered a basket to lift the man off the mountain. He was flown to Millinocket Municipal Airport and then transported by ambulance to Millinocket Regional Hospital.

“Visitors are reminded that the opportunity for an air-lift should never be assumed,” park officials said in a news release. “Had the weather, crew availability, or location of the incident been less favorable, litter evacuation from the upper portion of the Hunt Trail to the nearest road may have required 30-40 people and would have taken 24-36 hours to complete.”

