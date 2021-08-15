Waking up on the lakes of Aroostook County, Maine is a serene experience. Loons call through the fresh air, which could be cool in summer, crisp in autumn, still in winter and earthy in spring. Getting to this retreat is not the journey it once was. Sinclair is a 35-minute drive from the Caribou Municipal Airport and an hour from Presque Isle International Airport.

The property centers around a European style lodge. Soaring cathedral ceilings and skylights open to the lake and sky. The open plan living space with dining room and kitchen is overlooked by a large, second-floor loft. Toward the lake, doors open to a screened-in porch, ideal for Maine summers.

A smartly designed kitchen includes auto-close Alder cabinets, granite countertops and a Daltile stacked stone backsplash that is repeated in the chimney for a triple-sided gas fireplace. The primary suite includes a full bath with double vanities. Full basement and free-standing two-car garage complete storage needs.

The guest house—two bedrooms, one bathroom—has living quarters above a second two-car garage. The open concept kitchen, living, dining space leads to an elevated deck and another spectacular lake view, no matter the season.

326 Sinclair Rd. is listed by Cathy Duffy of Progressive Realty. Please contact Cathy at 207-227-0878 or [email protected]

