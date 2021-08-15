Onions are helpful. They tell you when they want to be harvested, and that is right about now.

When onions bulbs are done growing, the green tops slump to the ground and they just lie there. The bulbs have done all the growing they are going to do.

When most of the tops have fallen on their own, push down any that are still standing and stop watering. Wait seven or more days to let the area dry. Then, gently pull the plants from the ground – preferably when there is no immediate rain in the forecast – and leave them lying there for a few days, if possible covering the bulbs with the tops of other harvested onions.

Before bringing the crop inside, cut the roots off the bottom of the bulb and leave about three-quarters of an inch of the stock above the bulb. Check for any decaying onions and discard them.

Put the onions into mesh bags and hang them in a cool, dry space. Sweet onions, which usually grow larger, will last only a couple of months, so use them first. Storage onions should be good until March or so. Check them regularly and discard any that have gone soft.

When it comes time to use them, you’ll find that onions are as helpful in the kitchen as they are in the garden.

