Romeo Langford hasn’t taken nearly as many shots as some of his Boston Celtics teammates have hoisted up during NBA Summer League play. But it seems like every time he suits up, he has at least one highlight-worthy play.

His thunderous two-handed dunk in the Celtics’ game against the Nuggets is the best play of summer league so far for the Celtics. Langford had the game-winning 3-pointer against the Hawks in Boston’s first game. Then in their fourth, a 100-80 win over Philadelphia, Langford had another emphatic slam that got his teammates on their feet.

Langford got another added boost Saturday with Boston’s guard depth thinned: More shots. He averaged only 6.5 shots in his first two games; Langford finished Saturday with 12 field goal attempts for 13 points and three rebounds.

“He’s a very good player who plays the right way,” said Joe Mazzulla, who is coaching the Celtics’ summer league team. “There are times when he’s passive maybe, but regardless of whether it’s summer league or a league game he’s going to be in the right spot and make the right read. He’s going to be a physical defender on and off the ball and it’s something he has to continue to work on.”

Langford shot 5 for 12 on Saturday, not his most efficient outing but the added aggressiveness was a nice sight. Mazzulla said the 76ers were physical with Langford in the first half, which knocked him off his game slightly. Mazzulla said the third-year pro responded to the physicality well in the second half.

While Langford could have made more shots, it’s the type of measured play the Celtics are looking for as he continues his development. Langford and fellow wing Aaron Nesmith up expected to play more minutes next season based on roster construction; it’s why summer league is so important to watch them smooth their games.

“No one really told me about standing out more at the 3-point line in the first half but I was really just playing the right way and letting the game come to me,” Langford said. “Making the right reads and taking the right shots when it’s time.”

Much of Langford’s game is still a work-in-progress. He said he’s finally able to work on his shooting now that his thumb or wrist isn’t hampered with an injury. He’s tinkered with some playmaking duties now that the point guard rotation is down.

Payton Pritchard (team-excused absence) and Yam Madar (day-to-day groin injury) were out for Saturday’s game, opening the door for guys like Langford and Carsen Edwards.

