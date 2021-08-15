BIDDEFORD – His life’s work was to help people grow closer to God, and now his labors have ended and has found his reward with his Father in Heaven.

Rev. Renald D. Labarre was born on July 6, 1934, in Biddeford to his father, Edmond Labarre, from Thetford Mines, Quebec, and his mother, Aurore Binette-Roy, from Biddeford.

As a young man, Ron set out on a course to be a Doctor of Psychology. After graduating from the University of Montreal with a master’s in Theology and Philosophy, he followed God’s call and entered the seminary. Ordained in 1960, he became a well-known and respected priest who carried God’s message wherever he was called to do so. He served in Madawaska (St. Thomas), Caribou (Holy Rosary), Millinocket (St. Martin of Tours), Brewer (St. Theresa), Lewiston (St. Mary), Auburn (St. Philip) and ultimately his hometown of Biddeford (St. Joseph). He was blessed to serve as the director of religious education for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland and the Catholic Youth Organization, as it was known at the time. In 1993, at the request of the Bishop of Portland, he returned home to Biddeford to become the pastor. He served as pastor until his retirement in 2007 at the age of 73. Shortly thereafter he agreed to serve in Houlton (St. Mary) and Island Falls (St. Agnes) for a few months when the priest there fell sick.

Fr. Ron loved people – wherever he was needed is where he wanted to be. Whether presiding over a wedding, funeral, Sacrament of the Sick, celebrating the French Mass on Sunday mornings or meeting with people to evangelize to youth at the local Dunkin Donuts, you could always hear his giant voice, get a big hug, and see the smile that lit up everyone around him. One of his great joys was celebrating Mass at St. Brendan’s in Biddeford Pool during the summers before he ultimately decided to move permanently to Ft. Meyer’s, Fla. with his best friend, Rev. Jerry Levesque.

He was Chaplain for the Knights of Columbus, the Edmund Labarre 4th Degree Knights in Biddeford. In March 2014, he was inducted into the Franco-American Hall of Fame. He was also inducted into the Order of the Holy Sepulcher of Jerusalem.

He is predeceased by his parents; a sister, Gloriette DesRoberts, a brother-in-law, Edward Maxson; and a nephew, John Maxson. He leaves behind a sister, Reinette Maxson of Biddeford, brother-in-law, Richard DesRoberts of Saco; niece, Michelle DiSotto and her children Jack and Gianna of Scarborough; a nephew, Kevin DesRoberts and his wife Amy, and children Lilly, Lindsay and Lucy of Saco; niece-in-law, Marie Wagner of Gray; and many friends too numerous to count.

The reception of the Body with vigil prayers will be held on Thursday, August 19 at 3 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Church with visiting hours to follow until 7 p.m. More visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow 11 a.m. on Friday, August 20 at St. Joseph’s Church, of Good Shepherd Parish, in Biddeford. To view Father Labarre’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com

