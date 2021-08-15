LEE, N.H. – Dr. Robert F.X. Gilday, 92, a recent resident of Lee, N.H. and formerly of Kennebunkport, died peacefully in his sleep on August 10, 2021, with his loving daughters at his side.

Robert was born on May 24, 1929 in New York, N.Y., the second son of William L. and Irene (Benz) Gilday.

Robert lived in Bronxville, N.Y. with his family until his enlistment in the U.S. Air Force as a medic. He spent his summers as a child on Pine Island in New Rochelle with his parents, brother, nieces, and cousins and carried those memories with him throughout his life. As a young man, he regularly competed in men’s doubles in crew as well as qualifying for the Olympic Rowing Team.

Robert graduated from Seton Hall University and the Kansas City Osteopathic School of Medicine, where he met his future wife. He earned his residency in Radiology in Detroit, Mich. In 1963, Robert and his wife Judith moved to northern New Jersey where he practiced medicine and they raised their family for over 20 years.

His love of Maine began in 1965 when visiting North Harbor to purchase a New York 32 sailboat, named the “Arundel” and renamed ‘The Twelfth of Never.’ In 1980, Robert and his family relocated to Kennebunkport and he, along with his closest friends, proudly sailed the Arundel back to its home state. In 1985, Robert enlisted in the U.S. Army, 82nd Airborne, stationed at Fort Bragg retaining his rank of lieutenant colonel upon his discharge. Upon retirement in 2007, he spent his days on his beloved Sea Rose, moored in the Kennebunk River. He passed his love of the water and salt air to his four children and grandchildren.

His passions included sailing and rowing as well as a lifelong love for animals. He was a proud member of the New York Athletic Club, spending most weekends on Travers Island with his wife and children.

Robert is predeceased by his parents; his older brother, William L. Gilday; his grandson, Eric J. Arsenault, his granddaughter, Caitlyn E. Arsenault; and former wife, Judith (McCoy) Gilday in 2017.

He is survived by his daughter, Barbara L. Arsenault and her husband Scott of Lee, N.H., sons Timothy B. Gilday and his wife Amanda (McGrath) of Kennebunk and Ormond By the See, Fla., Robert C. Gilday, of Maine and North Dakota and daughter, Elizabeth C. Gilday, of Limerick; grandchildren Melissa A. Gilday, Timothy P. Gilday, Christina M Crosby, Austin Jr. Arsenault, Robert F. Gilday, Vivian G. Gilday and Lily A. Gilday; and nieces Sharon Millitello and Nancy Gilday Creel and their extended families.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 18 at Holy Spirit Parish – St. Martha’s Church, 30 Portland Rd., Kennebunk. Interment will follow at Arundel Cemetery, Kennebunkport.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Robert’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Should friends desire, donations in Dr. Gilday’s memory can be made to:

The Animal Welfare Society,

P.O. Box 43,

West Kennebunk, ME 04094.

