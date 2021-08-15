SCARBOROUGH – Rose DiMonda, 92, passed away on the morning of August 6, 2021 with family by her side. Her loss will be deeply felt by all who loved her. She was a unique, generous, loving and caring soul, traits which were recognized immediately by all open, honest and sensitive people she met.

She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. to Carmine and Maria Fornaro. She was the sixth of 10 children. She moved to New Jersey in 1955. She retired from Ciba Geigy Pharmaceuticals after 40 years of diligent and dedicated service. She moved to Maine in 2012 to be closer to her daughter, Raffaella Reimer.

She enjoyed music, especially songs from the golden age of the crooners: Frank Sinatra, Perry Como, Dean Martin…but her main interest was spending time with family, especially her daughter Raffaella, and her grandson, Damian, both of whom were the focus of her love and devotion. She also loved her son-in-law, Christopher, who will miss her dearly.

She was predeceased by her husband, John; sisters Virginia, Sally, Anne and Connie and brothers Phil, Tony, and Frank.

She is survived by her brother, Jack; daughter, Raffaella; beloved grandson Damian; and great-grandchildren Gabrielle and Wyatt.

Her family would like to thank the caregivers at Piper Shores, especially those who knew her and loved her and took excellent care of her needs over the years, and particularly during her final days. Their kindness and attentions will never be forgotten.

A memorial celebration will be held at a later date.

