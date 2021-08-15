BIDDEFORD – Mrs. Carmen R. Vigneault, 78, of Biddeford, passed away on August, 4, 2021 at Southern Maine Medical Center following a sudden illness.

Carmen was born on March 28, 1943 in Biddeford to Mr. Paul Emile Fernand Boutin and Mrs. Rita Leroux Boutin. Carmen was a graduate of the 1965 class of Biddeford High School.

Carmen married Mr. John Paul Vigneault on Nov. 20, 1965 at St. Andre’s in Biddeford.

Carmen worked for many years as a manager for Burger King.

Carmen enjoyed going to Foxwoods Casino and loved her Red Sox! Carmen also had a love for adventure, traveling to places like Cancun, Porto Viarta in Mexico and Hawaii.

Carmen is preceded in death by her parents Paul and Rita Boutin; husband, John Paul Vigneault; and daughter, Lisa Vigneault.

Carmen is survived by her daughter, Diane Vigneault of Biddeford; brother, Richard Boutin (Rhonda) of South Portland, sister, Janet Berry (David) of Saco; grandchildren Tasha Vigneault of Biddeford, Rebecca Robbins of Biddeford, Kayla Milbury of Freedom, Rachel Milbury of Biddeford, Katlyn Bickford of Biddeford, John Paul Vigneault of Maine, and Abigail Bickford of Biddeford; eight great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Life will be held at the family’s residence at a later date. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit http://www.HopeMemorial.com.

