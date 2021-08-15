SCARBOROUGH – Eleanor “Sue” Stetson, 89, of Scarborough, left this world on August 12, 2021, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Portland on March 7, 1932, the daughter of Clayton and Anna Lovering.

Sue graduated from Westbrook High School and went on to be an entrepreneur dabbling in cleaning, sales, real estate, and would eventually become a small business owner.

She enjoyed walks, the casino, animals, and most of all making people smile. She was always there to make people feel comfortable and always willing to open up her home to anyone. Her favorite holiday was Christmas, but her favorite days were ones she spent with family. She had the most beautiful smile. Her children were her pride and joy.

Predeceased by her parents; a brother, Zeke Lovering; and a niece, Melanie Lovering.

She is survived by her daughters Lynda Johnson and husband Mike, and Lisa Brady and husband Lynn, son, Lee Lilley; special friend, Donna Bailey; granddaughter, Melissa Fowler and significant other Matt Ferry, all of Scarborough. She is also survived by a vast extended family including brother-in-law, Ken Lilley (wife Bev); niece, Torri Lilley Hutchison, nephew, Danny Lovering; four bonus grandchildren, Mike Johnson Jr., Matt Johnson, Kate Lorfano, and Patrick Brady; seven great-grandchildren. Also, her longtime, devoted companion of 22 years and caregiver at time of need, Bill Randall.

Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m., with a memorial service at 2 p.m., Monday, August 23, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough. Burial to follow at Black Point Cemetery, Scarborough.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the

Scarborough Rescue, or Project GRACE,

P.O. Box 6846,

Scarborough ME 04070-6846.

