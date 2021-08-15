YARMOUTH – William “Bill” L. Hilton Jr., 78, of Yarmouth, passed away peacefully following a prolonged illness at Maine Medical Center on August 13, 2021.

Born April 19, 1943, in Yarmouth, Bill was the only child of William Sr. and Hazel Hilton. He attended Yarmouth Schools and married his high school sweetheart, Sharon Mansfield, on April 25, 1964. Affectionately known around town as “Wild Bill,” he was renowned for his kind heart and helpful nature.

A “jack of all trades,” Bill spent his career doing what he loved – figuring out what was broken and fixing it. He spent 20 years at Crosby Laughlin in the Carpentry Division and ultimately retired as a maintenance supervisor for the State of Maine. Never one to settle for one trade, Bill also spent many years working for the Town of North Yarmouth as the Animal Control Officer. Many a stray animal found their forever home on Royal Road with Bill and his family.

In his free time and eventual retirement, Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping with his grandchildren and refurbishing / upcycling antiques.

Bill is survived by his wife, Sharon Hilton of Freeport; daughter, Laurie Hilton and her spouse, Nelson Hayes of Gray, son, Timothy Hilton and his wife, Michelle of Davenport, Iowa; nieces Jamie Mansfield of Yarmouth and Danielle Bradley of Newport News, Va.; grandchildren Karen Gomez and her spouse Daniel Gomez of Chicago, Shawn Stowell of Gray; great-grandchildren Conner, Margaux and Lynsey; as well as many great-nieces and nephews whom he cherished.

Bill was predeceased by his son, Thomas Hilton of Portland who passed on Nov. 1, 2011.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 19, at Riverside Cemetery in Yarmouth.

Bill was a man of few words, but his heart spoke volumes. His love, his loyalty, his determination and his courage will endure within us.

“He never looks for praises,

He’s never one to boast,

He just goes on quietly working,

For those he loves the most.”

– Karen K. Boyer

To share fond memories and offer condolences please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to view Bill’s online memorial.

