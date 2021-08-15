PORTLAND – Beverley Toothaker walked the stairway to Heaven on August 11, 2021, with her family by her side.

Born in Madrid on May 31, 1929, the daughter of Dr. Carlton Q. and Alice Faye Smith Greenleaf. At the age of 9 she moved to Auburn to be raised and loved by her grandparents Raymond and Pearl Smith. Beverley graduated from Edward Little H.S (class of 1948) and went on to attend the Auburn Maine School of Commerce. Her first administrative position was at the now GMMC. From there her life’s work was administrative, but her true passion was being a mother, and grandmother.

Beverley married Malcolm Toothaker on Dec. 4, 1953. They raised three beautiful children and resided happily in Franklin County. Malcolm and Beverley were active members of their community and participated in many civic events and attended Phillips Congregational Church. As an avid gardener she cultivated many lovely landscapes that captured the admiration of friends and neighbors alike. Social gatherings at their home and cottage were common and delightful. Later in life historical and cultural travel was of most importance. In 2013 Beverley and Malcolm retired to Portland to be close to family and friends.

Beverley was known for her engaging smile and laugh, along with her quick wit, love of music and talent on the dance floor. She enjoyed life to the fullest.

Beverley is predeceased by her husband, Malcolm Toothaker; her three brothers, Harold and Donald (Carmen) Greenleaf, Paul (Doug) McIntier; and her dear niece Patsy Cummins.

Beverley is survived by her two sons, Randall Toothaker Scott of South Portland, Crandall Toothaker and partner Frank Cloutier of Portland, daughter, Sonya T. Wilkins of South Portland; grandson, Tyson Wilkins; great-granddaughter, Taja Wilkins of Portland; and grandson Troy Wilkins and wife Jourdan Wilkins of Portland.

Additional appreciation and gratitude goes to Kerri Milose for her attentive care and companionship, as well as the staff of Falmouth by the Sea.

Per her request there will be a graveside service Tuesday August 17 at 2 p.m. located at Evergreen Cemetery in Portland.

Condolences may be expressed online at: http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers please donate to:

The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland

217 Landing Rd.

Westbrook, ME 04092 Or

Northern Lights Hospice

P.O. Box 931

Bangor, ME 04402

