SACO — A memorial service and celebration of life for Frances Rowell McDonald will be held on Sept. 4 at the United Baptist church, 318 Main St., at 10 a.m., with a reception to follow. Burial will take place at noon in the Laurel Hill cemetery. Please join family and friends in her honor and memory. Dennett, Craig & Pate are entrusted with her services. www.dcpate.com
