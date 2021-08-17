Upcoming American Red Cross blood donation opportunities for Aug. 17-23:

TUESDAY

Noon to 5 p.m., Saint Marthas Church, 34 Portland Road, Kennebunk

WEDNESDAY

Noon to 5 p.m., Elks Lodge, 179 Park Row, Brunswick

Noon to 5 p.m., Colony Hotel Kennebunkport, 140 Ocean Ave., Kennebunkport

Noon to 5 p.m., L-A Harley-Davidson, 839 Main St. Lewiston

Noon to 5 p.m., Clarion Hotel, 1230 Congress St., Portland

THURSDAY

1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Town Hall, 190 Middle Road, Sabattus

1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Kittery Lions Club, 117 State Road, Kittery

1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Winslow VFW, 175 Veterans Dr., Winslow

FRIDAY

11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Morong Brunswick, 314 Bath Road, Brunswick

1 to 6 p.m., Saco Sport & Fitness, 329 North St., Saco

SATURDAY

9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., American Legion Post #35, 413 Broadway, South Portland

MONDAY

12:30 to 6 p.m., Augusta Elks, 397 Civic Center Dr., Augusta

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Episcopal Church of St. Mary, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth

10 a.m. to 3 p.m., City of Sanford, 919 Main St., Sanford

To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. For more information, visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or follow us on Twitter at @RedCross.

