The Sargasso Sea is a large floating body of algae with unique properties. According to the Encyclopedia Britanica: “The sea reaches depths of 5,000–23,000 feet (1,500–7,000 m) and is characterized by weak currents, low precipitation, high evaporation, light winds, and warm, saline waters, all combining with the lack of thermal mixing to create a biological desert largely devoid of plankton, a basic food supply for fish.”

Ocean scientists have just begun to explore the potential of these floating masses of algae in Ocean afforestation using CDR methods (basic seaweed farming using sugar kelp which is food source) or the rapidly growing belts of the floating seaweed Sargassum as a natural analogue for ocean reforestation; the principal gain is from photosynthesis, fixation of carbon and release of oxygen.

Leonard T. Bach examined this possibility and concluded: “Ensuring that global warming remains <2 °C requires rapid CO2 emissions reduction. Additionally, 100–900 gigatons CO2 must be removed from the atmosphere by 2100 using a portfolio of CO2 removal (CDR) methods. Ocean afforestation, CDR through basin-scale seaweed farming in the open ocean, is seen as a key component of the marine portfolio.”

So if the global warming enthusiasts in the White House want a massive reduction of CO2, Maine might provide the perfect tool!

Frank Heller

K.E.W. & Ocean Gardens

Brunswick

