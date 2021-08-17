I was out for an early walk on another hot, steamy morning. Walking along, I noted several face masks lying at the curb, like dead humans.

The newspaper is once again filled with news of the number of new COVID cases, the number of deaths, the number of hospitalized, and the percentage of the population who have been vaccinated. The paper also reports news of people fighting over mask mandates, and fighting over what they believe is their constitutional right to refuse to get vaccinated, and to refuse to abide by the mandate to wear a mask in order to prevent the spread of the delta variant.

I heard a woman on public radio, who was asked if she had received the vaccine. “No,” she replied. “Why not?,” the interviewer asked. She answered most emphatically, “Because I don’t trust that it works, and I don’t know what’s in the vaccine.”

Please people, do your duty to your families, friends and the people who live in our beautiful state. Please get vaccinated or we will never wake up from this nightmare. Don’t wait to be thrown to the curb, taking innocent people with you.

Stephanie Betzold

Cape Elizabeth

