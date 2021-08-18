The first session of the 130th Maine Legislature was a show of innovation and bipartisanship. For the first time ever, Mainers were able to testify from the comfort of their own home and not have to drive to Augusta. Tools like YouTube weren’t just for looking for gardening tips or recipes; they offered a way for Mainers to get directly involved in their government. This made it easier for those with high-speed internet access to tune in and watch the incredible work of our state Legislature right from their homes.

Overall, 1,700 bills were introduced, many of them with strong bipartisan support. Bills on key issues such as establishing retirement security for more Mainers (L.D. 1622), lowering prescription drug costs (L.D. 120; L.D. 673; L.D. 675; L.D. 686, and L.D. 1117), expanding access to affordable broadband internet (L.D. 1484) and other health topics were successfully passed.

No matter your affiliation, a big “thank you” to our state representatives, state senators, the committee clerks, administrative support and all the people who worked so hard to keep our legislative session on track and on time, despite a global pandemic. I look forward to seeing what 2022 brings!

Devin McGrath-Conwell

Saco

