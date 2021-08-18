The rapid American withdrawal from Afghanistan may be, by itself a rational and timely strategic decision. What is a global disgrace for our country is the apparent absence of any alternative follow-through in service of stability and meaningful engagement with the Taliban.
It’s as if, in the middle of an elective operation, a surgeon declared to the patient:”You know what, I’ve spent too much time here, finish this up yourself, ya know, debulk the tumor and close. You have the internet, you’re good.”
It is now dramatically clear that there was no creative, effective diplomatic preparation or follow-on in the wake of American withdrawal. Never mind the ideal of a democratic and self-sufficient nation, never mind the rationale and arguable significant gains because of the spilled blood of American soldiers – the fate of untold numbers of Afghan girls and women is in unprecedented peril.
Where is our moral integrity? Where is our compassion?
Peter Pressman
Yarmouth
