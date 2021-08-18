The Afghans get what they deserve. The U.S. trained and equipped 280,000 Afghan troops. When the Taliban started to move forward a week ago, Afghan troops laid down their arms everywhere the Taliban showed up.
It just shows they didn’t want us there either and they essentially sided with the Taliban. You can’t change an area that is a thousand years behind the times.
We should have gotten out of there after we got Osama bin Laden. Twenty-four hundred dead U.S. troops – for what?
Peter Ferrante
U.S. Air Force veteran, Vietnam War
Portland
