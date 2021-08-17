JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tim Tebow’s NFL comeback is over.

The Jacksonville Jaguars waived Tebow on Tuesday, parting with the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner who switched from quarterback to tight end in hopes of rejuvenating his pro football career.

“We knew that was an uphill battle for Tim,” Coach Urban Meyer said. “Players loved him, locker room loved him, but it was the right thing (to do).”

Tebow’s blocking ranged from awkward to awful in Jacksonville’s preseason opener against Cleveland on his 34th birthday. He failed to record a catch Saturday night and played no snaps on special teams.

Meyer said Tebow’s play lacked consistency, especially in tackling. And if Tebow were going to make Jacksonville’s 53-man roster, he needed to be a special teams contributor.

“He has a bunch of good plays but can’t have a bad play at that position,” said Meyer, who spoke to Tebow about his decision Monday night and again Tuesday morning.

Meyer said he expected this to be the end of the road for Tebow’s playing career.

“I would guess it is,” Meyer said. “We didn’t get that deep with it. Obviously he’s his own man, elite warrior, elite competitor. But he’s also 34 years old.”

Tebow was shielded from the media circus that followed him during other NFL stops and never publicly addressed his return after nine years away from the game. He responded on Twitter and thanked the Jaguars for a chance.

“Thankful for the highs and even the lows, the opportunities, and the setbacks,” Tebow wrote. “I’ve never wanted to make decisions out of fear of failure and I’m grateful for the chance to have pursued a dream.”

CHIEFS: Kansas City waived wide receiver Antonio Callaway and tight end Evan Baylis with injury designations while placing running back Elijah McGuire on injured reserve in a series of roster moves.

The Chiefs had until the middle of the afternoon to trim their roster to 85 players, but they chose to make the necessary moves before practice at Missouri Western. Wide receiver Chad Williams was released and defensive back Manny Patterson was waived to get the Chiefs to the required roster limit by the first cut-down deadline.

Callaway has been out with a bone bruise and Baylis with an ankle injury, while McGuire sprained his ankle in Kansas City’s preseason opener against San Francisco last weekend.

In other news, defensive end Frank Clark walked off the practice field one day after returning from a hamstring injury that kept him out against the 49ers. Clark began the padded workout but left after his first one-on-one rep.

BRONCOS: Denver bolstered its banged-up backfield by signing free agent running back Adrian Killins when they made several moves to trim their roster to the 85-man limit.

Killins, who is also a kickoff returner, is a former University of Central Florida standout who spent time rotating between the Philadelphia Eagles’ 53-man roster and practice squad last year as an undrafted rookie free agent. He played in one game, against the 49ers.

Killins joins a group that’s nursing several injuries. Starter Melvin Goron III didn’t play in the Broncos’ preseason opener at Minnesota last weekend because of a groin injury, Mike Boone is expected to miss extended time with a thigh injury, and LeVante Bellamy was waived/injured Tuesday after injuring an ankle in Denver’s 33-6 win on Saturday.

RAIDERS: Las Vegas will require all fans attending home games to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19.

The team said Monday that the policy will take effect for the first regular season home game on Sept. 13 against Baltimore.

The Raiders implemented the change in accord with new directives from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak regarding large events. Vaccinated fans will not need to wear masks at the games.

PANTHERS-DOLPHINS TRADE: The Carolina Panthers traded 2020 second-round draft pick Greg Little to the Miami Dolphins for a seventh-round draft pick in 2022 and placed cornerback Troy Pride Jr. on injured reserve with a knee injury.

The Panthers drafted Little with an eye toward him becoming their left tackle, but he’s been a major disappointment in Carolina playing in just 14 games with six starts in part because of concussion problems.

Carolina signed free agent Cam Erving to fill the void at left tackle earlier this offseason and Little had fallen down the team’s depth chart and was in jeopardy of not making the roster at all.

Pride injured his right knee in Carolina’s preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts and was carted off the field. Pride also struggled with injures throughout the offseason after playing in 14 games with eight starts last year. The Notre Dame product had 41 tackles and two pass breakups in 2021.

