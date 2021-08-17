SCARBOROUGH — Beachgoers are disappointed by the appearance of sticky and smelly red algae at Point Point Beach.
The Asian red algae is an invasive species that tends to show up in early August, turning the sand and surf reddish-brown, town officials said.
“It’s just thick and red and yucky. It’s like thick seaweed,” Stephanie Greco, who’s been visiting for decades, told WGME-TV. “It gets worse as time goes on, it seems like over the last 10 years. It’s a bummer.”
The algae is not harmful and is sometimes confused with dangerous red tide, said Steve Buckley, deputy director of the public works department.
Buckley says it should disappear this fall as the weather gets cooler.
“Just deal with it, that’s all you can do,” he said.
