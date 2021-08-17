Cape Elizabeth
Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.
Tues. 8/24 7 p.m. Zoning Board of Appeals Town Hall
Wed. 8/25 5:30 p.m. Community Services Committee Community Center
Thur. 8/26 6:30 p.m. Thomas Memorial Library Committee
Scarborough
Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Mon. 8/23 5:30 p.m. Town Council Parks and Facilities Tour
Tues. 8/24 9 a.m. Senior Advisory Committee
Tues. 8/24 6:30 p.m. Transportation Committee
Wed. 8/25 8 a.m. Sustainability Committee
Wed. 8/25 4 p.m. Finance Committee Workshop Town Hall
Wed. 8/25 6 p.m. Housing Alliance
Thur. 8/26 6:30 p.m. Sanitary District
South Portland
Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.
Mon. 8/23 9 a.m. Transit Advisory Committee Municipal Services
Mon. 8/23 6 p.m. Board of Education SPHS
Mon. 8/23 6 p.m. Willard Beach Master Plan Committee Municipal Services
Mon. 8/23 7 p.m. Board of Appeals City Hall
Tues. 8/24 6:30 p.m. City Council
Wed. 8/25 6 p.m. Housing Authority 100 Waterman Drive
Wed. 8/25 6 p.m. Skate Park Advisory Committee Community Center
Wed. 8/25 6:30 p.m. Planning Board City Hall
Thur. 8/26 10 a.m. Board of Health City Hall
Thur. 8/26 7 p.m. Human Rights Commission
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
Northern Meetings: Aug. 19-26
-
Portland Forecaster
Portland’s oldest house of worship in period of transition
-
Nation & World
Taliban announce ‘amnesty,’ urge women to join government, but many remain skeptical
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Gray author takes readers on suffragists’ road trip
-
Nation & World
Why a fast-spreading virus and a half-vaccinated public are a recipe for disaster