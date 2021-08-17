Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Tues. 8/24 7 p.m. Zoning Board of Appeals Town Hall

Wed. 8/25 5:30 p.m. Community Services Committee Community Center

Thur. 8/26 6:30 p.m. Thomas Memorial Library Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Mon. 8/23 5:30 p.m. Town Council Parks and Facilities Tour

Tues. 8/24 9 a.m. Senior Advisory Committee

Tues. 8/24 6:30 p.m. Transportation Committee

Wed. 8/25 8 a.m. Sustainability Committee

Wed. 8/25 4 p.m. Finance Committee Workshop Town Hall

Wed. 8/25 6 p.m. Housing Alliance

Thur. 8/26 6:30 p.m. Sanitary District

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon. 8/23 9 a.m. Transit Advisory Committee Municipal Services

Mon. 8/23 6 p.m. Board of Education SPHS

Mon. 8/23 6 p.m. Willard Beach Master Plan Committee Municipal Services

Mon. 8/23 7 p.m. Board of Appeals City Hall

Tues. 8/24 6:30 p.m. City Council

Wed. 8/25 6 p.m. Housing Authority 100 Waterman Drive

Wed. 8/25 6 p.m. Skate Park Advisory Committee Community Center

Wed. 8/25 6:30 p.m. Planning Board City Hall

Thur. 8/26 10 a.m. Board of Health City Hall

Thur. 8/26 7 p.m. Human Rights Commission

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

