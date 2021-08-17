Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Tues.  8/24  7 p.m.  Zoning Board of Appeals  Town Hall

Wed.  8/25  5:30 p.m.  Community Services Committee  Community Center

Thur.  8/26  6:30 p.m.  Thomas Memorial Library Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Mon.  8/23  5:30 p.m.  Town Council Parks and Facilities Tour

Tues.  8/24  9 a.m.  Senior Advisory Committee

Tues.  8/24  6:30 p.m.  Transportation Committee

Wed.  8/25  8 a.m.  Sustainability Committee

Wed.  8/25  4 p.m.  Finance Committee Workshop  Town Hall

Wed.  8/25  6 p.m.  Housing Alliance

Thur.  8/26  6:30 p.m.  Sanitary District

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon.  8/23  9 a.m.  Transit Advisory Committee  Municipal Services

Mon.  8/23  6 p.m.  Board of Education  SPHS

Mon.  8/23  6 p.m.  Willard Beach Master Plan Committee  Municipal Services

Mon.  8/23  7 p.m.  Board of Appeals  City Hall

Tues.  8/24  6:30 p.m.  City Council

Wed.  8/25  6 p.m.  Housing Authority  100 Waterman Drive

Wed.  8/25  6 p.m.  Skate Park Advisory Committee  Community Center

Wed.  8/25  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  City Hall

Thur.  8/26  10 a.m.  Board of Health  City Hall

Thur.  8/26  7 p.m.  Human Rights Commission

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

