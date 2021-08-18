SACO – Pamela H. Hilton, 77, of Maple Street passed away August 16, 2021 after a long illness. She was born in Portland, August 28, 1943 the daughter of Kesti and Helen Heino Haavisto.

Pamela attended and graduated from schools in Harrison. She then graduated from Becker Jr. College in Boston.

Pamela worked many years doing accounting and payroll for several manufacturing companies.

She was a member of the Cornerstone United Methodist Church of Saco. Pamela enjoyed spending time with her family and playing scrabble.

Survivors include her husband, Raymond Hilton of Saco; two sons, Christopher Winslow and Jeff Winslow and a daughter, Lisa Winslow, seven stepchildren, Daniel Hilton, Karen Vire, Steven Hilton, Sharon Pratt, Tari-Lee O’Neil, Jeff Hilton and Susan Footer; several grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery Saturday Sept. 11 at 10 a.m.

Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco are entrusted with her arrangements.

