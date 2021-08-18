Lisa A. Pardus-DeLois 1961 – 2021 POWNAL – Lisa Pardus lost her battle with multiple myeloma while resting comfortably at home on August 12, 2021. Lisa was born on Jan. 24, 1961 in Manchester Conn. to William and Florence Pardus. She spent her childhood years in Keene N.H. attending elementary school, middle school and High school in Keene. She graduated from Keene High in 1979 and attended Smith College in Northampton, Mass. where she graduated Magna Cum Laude with a degree in Spanish in 1983. Lisa was an industrious little girl who saved her paper route money to buy a unicycle which she rode in local parades. She won the State of New Hampshire’s hula hoop championship and could still keep half a dozen hoops going on her body well into middle age. She played the oboe in the local jazz band in Keene and proudly wore the vest she fashioned out of bottle caps. After college Lisa spent the next two years in her adopted country of Spain teaching English to elementary school students before returning to the States to start her life here. She worked a variety of jobs including as a waitress, seamstress, and customer service rep for L.L.Bean. She had a tremendous work ethic and often worked all of these jobs at the same time. She eventually landed a fulltime position with L.L.Bean in their customer service department in 1987. They recognized her potential nearly immediately and moved her to finance where she stayed for 10 years. In 1997 after receiving her MBA from the University of Southern Maine she joined the IT department at Idexx Labs in Westbrook. At Idexx she managed part of the IT department which was based in Holland and often traveled there for work. More often than not she would parlay those trips into further travel all over Europe, something she truly loved. In 2009 she took her talents to TD Bank where she worked until the time of her death. At TD she received numerous awards for the outstanding quality of her work and was an admired, revered, and inspirational force to her colleagues. In 2002 she met her husband Tom and started a romance which culminated in marriage in 2004. Together Lisa and Tom traveled the world visiting several countries in Europe and beyond but somehow always ended up in Italy, their favorite destination. They even made plans to buy a villa in Italy to go to in retirement. In 2005 she gave birth to her first son Cooper and in 2007 had another son, Wyatt. She was very proud when she subsequently found out that she was the oldest women in the State of Maine to give birth that year at the age of 47. A true testament to how well she took care of herself. Lisa was a true friend to many and forged lifelong relationships with childhood friends, work colleagues, and neighbors. Lisa was an accomplished gardener, horticulturist, seamstress, cook, baker, mother, wife, and a lifelong learner. She valued education the most and often implored her boys to work hard in school for she knew it would be something they could hang their hat on later in life. She was a pet lover and spent countless hours training her dogs in a variety of disciplines from fetching to running an obstacle course. She trained her beloved Border Collie Meghan as a therapy dog and took her to the Barbra Bush Children’s hospital on a weekly basis to visit with the young cancer patients. She enjoyed skiing, hiking, and traveling, especially when doing those activities with her family. Lisa was predeceased by her mother. She is survived by her husband, Tom; and sons Cooper and Wyatt; her father Bill and her stepmother Barbara; her brother, Chris and his wife Sandy, her sister, Julie and her husband George; as well as dozens of uncles, aunts; nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her life will be celebrated on August 28 at her home at 201 Royal Rd. in Pownal. Visiting hours will start at 3 p.m. followed by a memorial service around 4 p.m., with a reception to follow. Casual dress required. Because of her commitment to lifelong learning and education a scholarship has been established in her name at RSU 5 in Freeport to be presented to deserving Freeport H.S. graduates. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, donations may be made to The Lisa Pardus-DeLois scholarship fund and mailed to 201 Royal Rd. Pownal ME 04069

Guest Book