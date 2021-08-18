CAPE PORPOISE – Paul V. Bonneau of Cape Porpoise, died peacefully on August 13, 2021, at Tufts Medical Center in Boston after a long struggle with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and heart failure.

Paul was born in Worcester, Mass. on July 26, 1949, to Frank X and Jeannette Grenier Bonneau. He graduated from Assumption Prep and College, then headed west to fulfill a dream of working as a cowboy. He worked for a year on a ranch in Cody, Wyo., then came back east to focus on graphic design, video production, and eventually advertising.

Paul worked in Boston at Ingalls Advertising in the ’80s. At the time it was the second-largest agency in New England. At Ingalls, Paul worked on accounts including TJ Max and Nissan Automobiles. After 10 years Paul took time off for his real love, painting. He literally painted on the streets, placing his easel on the sidewalks to capture the Boston cityscapes while completing an independent study at the Museum of Fine Arts.

When Paul was offered a position on the “creative side” of advertising, he moved with his wife Sarah to Maine to work as a creative director, first at Portland’s MacDonald Communications, then at Swardlick Marketing Group. Following the closure of Swardlick, Paul was involved with Fuse Ideas and did freelance work through his own company, Filament Creative Strategies, with various clients including Hardy, Wolfe, and Downing law firm and Central Maine Power. His most rewarding work was producing public service announcements for aids projects, anti-smoking campaigns, and the United Way.

Paul painted mainly impressionist landscapes. He had continued his studies at the University of Massachusetts and greatly valued his classes in drawing and watercolor with DeWitt Hardy at the Heartwood College of Art. Later he concentrated on acrylics and took workshops with Colin Page and others. His work has been in many invitational shows and galleries including Mast Cove, Casco Bay Artisans and the Wright Gallery.

For several years he enjoyed attending a weekly drawing group with fellow artists. Paul has generously donated his work through fundraisers for organizations such as the Maine College of Art, The Portland Children’s Museum, The Cape Elizabeth Land Trust, PBS television, the Animal Welfare Society and more.

Paul leaves behind his wife of 27 years, Sarah Pinkerton; brother, Alan Bonneau and his wife Karen of Newburyport, Mass., brother, David and his wife Deb of West Boylston, Mass., brother and sisters-in-law, Charles Pinkerton of West Kennebunk and Anne Pinkerton of Kennebunk; as well as nine nieces and nephews he adored. He was a funny man and will be missed by many colleagues, friends, and acquaintances.

A Celebration of Paul’s Life will be held at Atlantic Hall in Cape Porpoise, this Sunday Aug. 22, at 1:30 p.m.

Arrangements are under the care of Riposta Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family http://www.ripostafh.com

Guest Book