CAPE ELIZABETH –

Michael Spadinger, 67, died suddenly at home on August 15, 2021.

Mike was a long-time pharmacist at Hannaford in South Portland and held a B.S. in Pharmacy from Northeastern University. Mike never sat still, even in retirement. He was an avid skier, biker and fisherman and was always willing to help out with a project. He was an active member of the Lions Club, Sunday River SnowSports, and Maine Adaptive Sports and Recreation and served on the Cape Elizabeth volunteer rescue team for many years. He was deeply loved by his family and fondly called “Groggy” by his three grandsons.

Survived by wife Lynn (Lukis) Spadinger; daughter, Gretchen Spadinger (Ryan MacDougall), son, Alex Spadinger (Erica Gregoritch), son, Joel Spadinger; and three grandsons, Henry, Sam and Charlie; siblings Peter Spadinger (Margaret), Jean Cassetta (Joseph), Ellen Hurley (John), Martin Spadinger (Sharon), Maureen Lombard (Thomas), Andrew Spadinger (Lori); and many loved nieces, nephews; and great-nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Lorin Kostecky (Roger).

Predeceased by parents Edward Spadinger and Mary Wahler; and brothers-in-law Gary Lukis and Robert Bender.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 20 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland. Private interment at family’s request.

Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to Maine Adaptive Sports and Recreation or Cape Elizabeth Lions Club.

