PORTLAND – Wallace Lee Bowling of Portland, and Durham, N.C., passed away on Aug. 12, 2021. Wallace worked with special education children and adults with disabilities for most of his adult working years in Great Falls, Montana; Berkeley, California; and Portland, Maine.

As per his request, there will be no visitation, funeral service or memorial service. A simple graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Cemetery in Durham, North Carolina at the families convenience.

To leave your memories or condolences please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.

Guest Book