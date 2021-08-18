BIDDEFORD – Stephen “Ross” Thomas, 39, of Biddeford, was called home to the Lord on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Ross was born in Portland on Dec. 29, 1981, a son of Stephen Thomas and Ronda Hebert. He was a graduate of the Portland Arts and Technology High School.

From a young age Ross had the desire to learn the art of building construction. He carried this passion throughout and most recently was promoted to Project Manager for Bath Fitters. He deeply enjoyed his work and the interaction with his clients and co-workers.

In his younger years, Ross played soccer and hockey, and spent many summers at Raymond Pond with his family. Later in life, he enjoyed skating with the boys, hockey games, golf and fishing. Lake days with his sons, teaching Colby and Liam his technique of this patient sport, was his absolute favorite. Ross loved his family and the time they spent together. He will be sadly and greatly missed.

Ross was predeceased by his grandparents Betty and Charlie Thomas.

Ross is survived by his great-grandmother, Jeannette Gagne; mom, Ronda Hebert-Gagne and husband Coach, father Stephen Thomas and wife Pam; children Colby and Liam Thomas and their mom Ashley Thomas; sisters Leah Kieley and husband Doug, Jessa Gagne and husband Danny Esten; two nieces, one nephew; and many aunts, uncles and cousins; and best friend, Jason.

Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. followed by Fr. David praying with us at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 19, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James St., Saco.

Ross’ Celebration of Life at Prides Corner Church, and the dedication of his memorial at Raymond Pond will both be announced at a later date.

To view Ross’s memorial page please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com.

﻿

