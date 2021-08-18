Tricia M. Gipson 1971 – 2021 TOPSHAM – Tricia M. Gipson, 50, died peacefully, Sunday, August 15, 2021, at Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough with her family by her side. She was born in Chelsea, Mass. on Feb. 15, 1971, a daughter of Glenn and Paula Gipson. She attended Topsham High School and earned a degree in Business Administration from the University of Southern Maine. She worked at Bowdoin College for the past 30 years, rising through the ranks from the salad room to becoming the assistant airector of Dining Business Operations. Trish was a source of love and support for her family; she was always there for her parents and was a devoted aunt to her brother’s children, spending hours helping them with homework when they were younger and taking them on fun outings through their teen years. She enjoyed a wide circle of friends and together they celebrated life’s milestones and she adored and spent time with their children. She took pride in taking care of her home, enjoyed spending time with her boyfriend, and cherished being outdoors, especially hiking, kayaking, and engaging in photography. She liked attended craft fairs and was an avid reader. She was loved by many and her quiet, steady presence and generous heart will be missed by all. She is survived by her parents Glenn and Paula Gipson of Topsham; a brother, David Gipson of Standish; nephews, Logan and Isaac, a niece, Mikayla; her boyfriend, Eric Anderson of Bath; her beloved cats, Simon and Willow; and many close friends. Friends and family are invited to visit 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 21 at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick. A celebration of Tricia’s life will be announced at a later date. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com . In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at http://www.alz.com , A Paw in Door 16 Winter St. Bath ME 04530 https://www.pawinthe door.org/how-you-can-help or Gosnell Hospice House by way of Hospice of Southern Maine 390 US Route One Scarborough, ME 04074 http://www.hospiceofsouthern maine.org/give

