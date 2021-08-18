MILTON, Fla. – The family of Sylvia White of Milton, Fla. is saddened to announce her passing, just one day after her 74th birthday. Sylvia departed this world on the morning of her 42nd wedding anniversary to her beloved husband, Frederick.

Sylvia Ellen White was born to Donald Adams and Ellen Durkee on August 9, 1947 in Waterboro. Sylvia graduated from Portland High School in 1966. Following graduation, Sylvia joined the Navy and was stationed in Rhode Island, where she later had her first two children, Paul and Ellen. Soon after, Sylvia met Frederick, the love of her life. They married in 1979 and soon welcomed the births of their two sons, Frederick III and Andrew. Being an Air Force family, the Whites traveled the world. They lived briefly in Portsmouth, N.H. on the Pease Air Force Base; Germany; Valdosta, Ga; England; and New Mexico before settling for a time in Acton. In 2005, following retirement and to escape the bitterly cold Maine winters, Sylvia and Frederick moved to Florida, placing roots in Milton. Here, Sylvia was able to spend more time with children and grandchildren. They returned to Maine yearly to visit their son Andrew and his family as well as extended family members, especially Sylvia’s mother, Ellen. Sylvia’s last visit to Maine was in late July of this year, 2021.

Over the years, Sylvia battled with her health, including, more recently, breast cancer. With each instance of ill health, Sylvia fought against the odds; again and again, she endured and she recovered. Sylvia was a strong-willed woman, determined to live life her way and to continuously be there for her loved ones. Sylvia was a devoted wife, a dedicated mother, and a doting Nana. And, to everyone she loved, she was a survivor.

Sylvia is preceded in death by her father, Donald Adams; her stepfather, Robert Durkee; her mother-in-law, Frances White; her brother, Donald Adams Jr.; and Sylvia is now reunited with her grandson, Frederick William White IV who passed away in 2011 during his infancy.

Sylvia is survived by her husband, Frederick White Jr., their children and their grandchildren; a son, Paul Starfire and his wife, Chris, of Eugene, Ore.; a daughter, Ellen Gregg of Milton, Fla. and her children Cody, Nikolas, and Alyana; a son, Frederick White III of Milton, Fla., his wife, Krystel, and their children Jennifer and Dylan; a son, Andrew White of Acton, his wife, Elizabeth, and their children Anderson and Elyse. Sylvia is also survived by her mother, Ellen Durkee; her brother, Randy Adams and, her sisters Elizabeth White and Peggy Strout.

Services will be held at the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery in Springvale, Maine. Date still to be determined.

