Edward Irving Emery 1935 – 2021 BELMONT – Edward Irving Emery, 86, of Belmont, passed away of natural causes at the Harbor Hill nursing home in Belfast on August 10, 2021. He was born on April 26, 1935, in Farmingdale, the son of Clyde and Eleanor Smith Emery. He was a graduate of Hallowell High School. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Barbara Norwood Emery. Ed went to work for Central Maine Power Company in Brunswick. After 30 years he transferred to the Belfast CMP station as manager of the line department. Ed and Barbara made their home and raised their three children in Bath before moving to Belmont in 1987. Ed was an active lifelong Mason. He was a member of the Quantabacook Lodge in Searsmont. Ed enjoyed hunting, fishing, walking his woodlot, and playing cribbage with his wife Barbara. He was a wildlife enthusiast who banded birds for the USGS in the late 1950s and 1960s. Edward had a large network of friends, co-workers, and family, with whom he enjoyed helping with any task that needed to be done. Donating blood was a priority in Ed’s life and he donated the maximum amount throughout his younger days. Edward was predeceased by his parents; and a brother, Walter. In addition to being survived by his wife, Barbara; his brother, Robert Emery of Augusta; his son, Rickie Emery of St. Petersburg, Fla., his son, Timothy Emery and his wife Marsha of Wiscasset, his son, Thomas Emery and his wife Celeste of North Yarmouth; six grandchildren, Benjamin, Jacob, Lauren, Isaak, Siana, and Marinna; his three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at the Hillside Cemetery in Belmont. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at http://www.ripostafh.com

