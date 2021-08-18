SOUTH PORTLAND – John William Wright Sr., 74, passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021 at his home. Born on April 2, 1947 in Bath, John was the son of the late William and Patricia Wright. He graduated from Deering High School in 1966. During his younger years, his love of music and guitars inspired he and 3 friends to create a band called “Grand Prix” where they played at high school dances and other venues. Following high school, John enlisted in the United States Air Force. He was stationed in Chicksands, England, until 1970. When he returned home from the Air Force, he joined the Portland Police Department where he was employed for eight years until joining the South Portland Police Department in 1978. He spent many years as an Evidence Technician until he retired in 1999. In his spare time he enjoyed DJing weddings and school dances with his longtime friend Alan MacLean. In addition, he was heavily involved in the White Shepherd Rescue and adopted two of his own. He also worked at Maietta Construction and Home Goods until his love of dogs drew him to take a part time job at the Animal Refuge League. He was predeceased by his parents, William and Patricia Wright; sister, Sally Eskilson; his beloved daughter, Karen Erskine; and the many dogs he took in that needed a loving home. He is survived by his children, Tina Maietta and her husband, Robbie, John Wright Jr. and his wife Melissa, Joseph Wright and his wife, Elizabeth. He is also survived by his son-in-law, Jarrod Erskine; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and his dog Buddy. Visitation celebrating John’s life will be held from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, August 20, at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel. A Graveside Service will follow at 1 p.m. at Highland Memorial Cemetery, South Portland. To view John’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to theAnimal Refuge League,P.O. Box 336,Westbrook, ME 04098.

