ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Brandon Lowe hit his career-high 29th homer, Shane McClanahan won his fourth straight start, and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays handed the Baltimore Orioles their 15th consecutive loss, 7-2 on Thursday.

The Orioles also dropped 14 in a row from May 18-31. The team record losing streak is 21 games, set at the beginning of the 1988 season.

Baltimore has been outscored 138-42 during the current skid. Its starting pitchers are 0-12, allowing 63 earned runs in 61 2/3 innings.

“It’s not easy right now,” Orioles Manager Brandon Hyde said. “We’re not in many games, and that’s hard.”

Tampa Bay has won 11 of 14, and is 15-1 in the season series with the Orioles. The Rays began the day with a five-game lead over the Yankees in the AL East.

ANGELS 13, TIGERS 10: Max Stassi hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning and Los Angeles overcome an eight-run deficit at Detroit.

Miguel Cabrera drove in four runs to help Detroit open a 10-2 lead after five innings. He had multiple hits for the first time since Aug. 11, when he hit homer No. 499.

While Cabrera could not clear the fence for the 500th time in his career, teammates Zack Short, Jeimer Candelario and Willi Castro hit solo homers.

Los Angeles scored six runs – two on one of Brandon Marsh’s two triples – in the sixth inning and added one in the seventh to cut it to 10-9.

ATHLETICS 5, WHITE SOX 4: Matt Olson slugged a go-ahead two-run homer, Matt Chapman added a solo shot and Oakland rallied for a win at Chicago.

Sean Murphy also homered as the A’s avoided a sweep in their four-game series with AL Central-leading Chicago. Oakland ended a four-game skid and moved a half-game ahead of the Red Sox for the second AL wild-card spot.

Olson’s blast in the seventh off reliever Michael Kopech (3-2), his 31st this season, gave Oakland a 5-3 lead.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »