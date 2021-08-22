BOSTON — Sunday’s game between the Boston Red Sox and the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park has been postponed because of the approach of Tropical Storm Henri.

The series finale will be made up at 1:10 p.m. Monday.

Boston’s Nathan Eovaldi (10-8) had been set to face Texas’ Kolby Allard (3-10) in the originally scheduled game.

The Boston area was hit by heavy rains on Sunday morning as Henri approached the northeastern U.S. coastline. Hurricane warnings extended from Connecticut and Rhode Island to New York’s Long Island. Henri had been downgraded to a tropical storm but still brought wind gusts of up to 75 mph.

RAYS: Tampa Bay placed designated hitter Nelson Cruz on the COVID-19 injured list.

The move was announced Sunday about one hour before the Rays hosted the Chicago White Sox in a matchup of AL division leaders. It was not clear if Cruz tested positive for the coronavirus or was deemed a close contact of someone who did.

The 41-year-old slugger, acquired from Minnesota last month, is hitting .198 with seven homers and 18 RBI in 24 games with Tampa Bay. He has a .270 batting average, with 26 homers and 68 RBI this season.

Cruz is 42nd on the career home run list with 443.

The Rays recalled right-handed pitcher Chris Mazza from Triple-A Durham in a corresponding move.

WHITE SOX: Shortstop Tim Anderson was out of the starting lineup Sunday for the second consecutive game against Tampa Bay due to leg soreness and fatigue.

“His legs are still barking,” White Sox Manager Tony La Russa said. “We don’t want to push him. If it was October, he’d be in there. It’s more preventive, get rid of some of that fatigue and soreness. He’s not hurt, he’s just sore.”

Anderson could return for Monday night’s game at Toronto.

“He plays at such a high level,” La Russa said. “Talked to the trainer (Saturday) night and said let’s just give him another day.”

Anderson is hitting .303 with 14 homers and 51 RBI.

