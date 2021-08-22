KENNEBUNK – Annette “Ann” Upson Browne, 98, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021 in Kennebunk. She will be remembered for her good nature and generosity of spirit and affection.

Annette was born in Newark, Ohio in 1923 to Juliet and Howard Upson. Her sister Juliet Shelmerdine and brother Howard Upson predeceased her. As a young woman, she moved to NYC and worked for the federal government on Governor’s Island during WWII. After moving to Cambridge, Mass. she met her husband Kingsbury Browne while on a blind date. They were married for 56 years, raised six children and at least as many dogs, several cats, and acres of gardens and plants. Her husband predeceased her in 2005.

In the chaos of children, pets and plants, Ann and her dear friend Eleanor Hendren decided it would be a good idea to start a business. It began when they made a simple wrap-around children’s skirt for the annual Christmas Church fair. Next thing their families knew, Cycle Venture Inc., a women’s active sportswear business specializing in field hockey and tennis wear was formed. The kilt with stitched-down pleats was worn by at least one professional tennis player, was featured on the cover of Tennis Magazine, and subsequently gained popularity for off-court use. A black kilt worn by Axl Rose is in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Annette and her husband moved from Massachusetts to Maine when he retired from his law practice. They were members of the Kennebunk River Club and St. David’s Parish in Kennebunk where Annette served on the Garden Committee for many years. In her 80s, she took up painting, focusing on animals and nature.

Ann had a unique ability to make everyone, including strangers, feel welcome. There was always room at her table for another guest for dinner, who inevitably soon became a friend. She cared deeply about wildlife, land conservation, was an avid bird lover, and was a skilled sportswoman, salmon fishing with her family for many years on the Miramichi and Cains rivers in New Brunswick, Canada. She loved to travel and visited Egypt, China, Mexico, France, Scotland and safari in Africa.

Annette is survived by her six children, Annette (Joe) of Fort Myers, Fla., Kingsbury (Claudia) of Golden, Colo., Mark of Cuernavaca, Mexico, Christopher (Mary Beth) of Fairfax, Va., Juliet (Jon) of Portland, and Gabriella (John) of North Andover, Mass.; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The Browne family is grateful for the care their mother received from amazing caretakers and friends in her last years of life, and from Hospice of Southern Maine during her last week.

A celebration of her life will be held at St. Ann’s Episcopal Church in Kennebunkport on Sept. 8 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be sent to:

World Wildlife Fund

https://www.worldwildlife.org or:

the Land Trust Alliance

https://www.landtrustalliance.org or:

the Kennebunk Animal Refuge League https://animalwelfaresociety.org

