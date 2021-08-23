Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Thur. 8/26 4 p.m. Community Advisory Response Team

Mon. 8/30 5 p.m. Aquaculture Scoping Hearing Town Hall

Wed. 9/1 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen Town Hall

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Thur. 8/26 5 p.m. Ordinance Committee Town Hall

Thur. 8/26 7 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Forestry Subcommittee

Wed. 9/1 4 p.m. Communications Subcommittee

Wed. 9/1 7 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Thur. 8/26 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Wed. 9/1 8 a.m. Appointments Committee

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Wed. 9/1 6 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Tues. 8/31 7 p.m. Board of Appeals Mallett Hall

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Thur. 8/26 6:30 p.m. Economic Development and Sustainability Committee Wescustogo

Mon. 8/30 7 p.m. Recycling Committee

Wed. 9/1 6:30 p.m. Parks and Recreation Committee Wescustogo

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur. 8/26 7 p.m. Operations Committee Log Cabin

Thur. 8/26 7 p.m. School Committee Community Room

Wed. 9/1 6 p.m. Parks and Lands Committee Community Room

Wed. 9/1 7 p.m. Planning Board Log Cabin

Thur. 9/2 7 p.m. Town Council Log Cabin

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

