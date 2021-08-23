Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Thur.  8/26  4 p.m.  Community Advisory Response Team

Mon.  8/30  5 p.m.  Aquaculture Scoping Hearing  Town Hall

Wed.  9/1  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen  Town Hall

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Thur.  8/26  5 p.m.  Ordinance Committee  Town Hall

Thur.  8/26  7 p.m.  Lands and Conservation Commission Forestry Subcommittee

Wed.  9/1  4 p.m.  Communications Subcommittee

Wed.  9/1  7 p.m.  Lands and Conservation Commission

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Thur.  8/26  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Wed.  9/1  8 a.m.  Appointments Committee

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Wed.  9/1  6 p.m.  Planning Board  Town Hall

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Tues.  8/31  7 p.m.  Board of Appeals  Mallett Hall

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Thur.  8/26  6:30 p.m.  Economic Development and Sustainability Committee  Wescustogo

Mon.  8/30  7 p.m.  Recycling Committee

Wed.  9/1  6:30 p.m.  Parks and Recreation Committee  Wescustogo

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur.  8/26  7 p.m.  Operations Committee  Log Cabin

Thur.  8/26  7 p.m.  School Committee  Community Room

Wed.  9/1  6 p.m.  Parks and Lands Committee  Community Room

Wed.  9/1  7 p.m.  Planning Board  Log Cabin

Thur.  9/2  7 p.m.  Town Council  Log Cabin

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

filed under:
chebeague island maine, cumberland maine, falmouth maine, Forecaster Community, freeport maine, north yarmouth maine, pownal maine, yarmouth maine

Daily Headlines

  • Sign up and get the top stories to begin the day delivered to your inbox at 5 a.m.
Related Stories
Latest Articles