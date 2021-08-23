Chebeague Island
Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.
Thur. 8/26 4 p.m. Community Advisory Response Team
Mon. 8/30 5 p.m. Aquaculture Scoping Hearing Town Hall
Wed. 9/1 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen Town Hall
Cumberland
Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.
Thur. 8/26 5 p.m. Ordinance Committee Town Hall
Thur. 8/26 7 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Forestry Subcommittee
Wed. 9/1 4 p.m. Communications Subcommittee
Wed. 9/1 7 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission
Durham
Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.
Thur. 8/26 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Falmouth
Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.
Wed. 9/1 8 a.m. Appointments Committee
Freeport
Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.
Wed. 9/1 6 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall
Pownal
Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.
Tues. 8/31 7 p.m. Board of Appeals Mallett Hall
North Yarmouth
Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.
Thur. 8/26 6:30 p.m. Economic Development and Sustainability Committee Wescustogo
Mon. 8/30 7 p.m. Recycling Committee
Wed. 9/1 6:30 p.m. Parks and Recreation Committee Wescustogo
Yarmouth
See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Thur. 8/26 7 p.m. Operations Committee Log Cabin
Thur. 8/26 7 p.m. School Committee Community Room
Wed. 9/1 6 p.m. Parks and Lands Committee Community Room
Wed. 9/1 7 p.m. Planning Board Log Cabin
Thur. 9/2 7 p.m. Town Council Log Cabin
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Forecaster Sports
Longtime Falmouth coach earns Maine Basketball Hall of Fame induction
-
Kennebunk Post
Obituary – Catherine McBride
-
Times Record Opinion
Commentary: Where do Afghanistan’s refugees go?
-
Forecaster Sports
Portland High legends inducted into Maine Basketball Hall of Fame
-
The Forecaster
Letter: Reader rebuts Balentine’s ‘overabundance of caution’