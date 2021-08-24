REUNIONS
Portland High School Class of 1960 luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at the Stockhouse Restaurant & Sports Pub, 506 Main St., Westbrook. Reservations are due by Thursday. Call Patti Nevers at 747-4814 or email at [email protected], or Pat Sangillo at 603-746-4931 or [email protected]
Westbrook High School Class of 1960 luncheon, noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at the Stockhouse Restaurant & Sports Pub, 506 Main St., Westbrook. Reservations due Sept. 1. Call Priscilla Hebert at 854-5373 or email [email protected]
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Who’s not paying their fair share? Look in the mirror
-
Business
Pfizer approval makes more Maine employers likely to consider vaccine mandates
-
Opinion
Rep. Brennan: Maine Legislature takes vital action on homelessness, property tax relief
-
Community News
Briefs
-
Community News
Blood Drive