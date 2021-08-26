A 72-year-old bicyclist died Thursday after he collided with an SUV along Sebago Lake Road in Gorham.

Stephen Palmer of Gorham was cycling in the area of 246 Sebago Lake Road when he was involved in a crash with a 2018 Toyota RAV4 about 3:38 p.m., Gorham police said.

Palmer was taken from the scene by ambulance to Maine Medical Center in Portland, and was pronounced dead about 4:30 p.m., police said.

The driver of the SUV, Alex Ishimwe, 21, of Portland, has not been charged, but the investigation into the crash will continue.

A team from Gorham police will reconstruct the crash.

