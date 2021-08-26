Portland police are investigating the death of an unidentified man who was struck by a train near St. John Street Wednesday.

Officers responded to a call at about 6:15 p.m. and found the man, who died from his injuries. The incident took place between Congress Street and Park Avenue where a section of railway runs parallel to St. John Street.

It is being investigated by the Portland Police Department and Amtrak Police. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

If anyone has any information that could assist police in this case, they are being asked to call the police department at (207) 874-8575.

