A man was seriously injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Portland’s East Bayside neighborhood, according to police.

Police say a 34-year-old man was rushed to Maine Medical Center following the shooting, which was reported around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on Greenleaf Street. The victim, whose name and hometown were not released by police, had surgery and is in critical condition.

Officers responding to the shooting administered first aid to the victim before he was transported to the hospital, according to police.

“Had it not been for the quick response and aid provided by our city’s police officers and emergency medical services, we would be investigating a homicide today,” Chief Frank Clark said in a statement. “The department continues to investigate the possibility of any connections involving a number of recent shootings in the city, and I’m asking the public to call or text us with any information. This violence and gun play must end.”

Police continue to investigate the shooting and are asking anyone with information to contact the police department at 874-8575.

Crime overall in Portland declined in 2020 and the downward trend has continued this year. But Wednesday’s shooting was at least the 11th incident involving gunfire in Portland since October 2020, including three incidents last month. While only one person was known to be injured as a result of the shootings, the uptick is deeply concerning, the department said in a statement.

Shootings have occurred in various parts of the city, including previous incidents in East Bayside. The only previous report of an injury was a 19-year-old male who was shot twice in the arm on May 7, police said. In some other cases, officers found bullet holes in buildings or a car. In most cases, they recovered between two and 10 shell casings from the scene.

