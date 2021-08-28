The Jacksonville Jaguars traded backup quarterback Gardner Minshew to Philadelphia on Saturday for a conditional draft pick in 2022.

The Jaguars received a sixth-round pick that would become a fifth-rounder if Minshew plays 50% of snaps in three games.

Minshew joins a QB room that already has starter Jalen Hurts and veteran backup Joe Flacco. The Eagles cut third-string quarterback Nick Mullens to make room for Minshew.

Former Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell, who drafted Minshew in the sixth round in 2019, now serves as a personnel executive in Philadelphia.

The Jaguars first put Minshew on the trading block around the draft, but Coach Urban Meyer had him splitting repetitions with No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence when training camp opened. Lawrence was named the team’s starter Wednesday, and Meyer said Minshew would compete for the backup role with C.J. Beathard.

Minshew was a two-year starter in Jacksonville, going 7-13 in 20 starts. He has completed 63% of his passes for 5,530 yards, 37 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

• Versatile veteran offensive lineman Greg Mancz was traded by the Baltimore Ravens to the Miami Dolphins, and the teams swapped undisclosed draft picks.

Mancz made 28 starts for Houston from 2015-20, including 16 at center in 2016. He played in only four games last year, and the Ravens signed him during the offseason.

TITANS: Coach Mike Vrabel will miss the Titans’ preseason finale Saturday night, a week after testing positive for COVID-19, and a pair of coaches and another player have joined the protocols as the team’s outbreak grows.

Wide receiver coach Rob Moore and offensive line assistant Jason Houghtaling also will miss the game against the Bears because of the virus protocols.

Rookie wide receiver Racey McMath was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday. That makes him him the seventh player currently on the list and 12th player or coach either placed on the reserve list or following the COVID-19 protocols since Vrabel announced he had tested positive last Sunday.

GIANTS: The NFL suspended linebacker Ryan Anderson for the first six games of the regular season for violating the league policy on performance enhancers.

While Anderson can play in Sunday’s final preseason game against New England, the league announced that he will be suspended through the team’s Week 6 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

Anderson opened training camp on the non-football injury list because of a back issue. The Giants cut him early in August, then re-signed him.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

BILLS 19, PACKERS 0: Josh Allen needed just three possessions to throw two touchdown passes in his preseason debut and show he and Buffalo’s high-powered offense are ready for the regular season.

Allen completed his first nine attempts and finished 20 of 26 for 194 yards in a preseason finale at Orchard Park, New York.

Allen capped Buffalo’s opening drive with a perfect throw, hitting Gabriel Davis in stride for a 31-yard touchdown on third-and-20. Allen then squeezed a tight 3-yard pass over the middle to Zack Moss to put the Bills up 13-0 on his third and final possession.

Allen was without his favorite target, Stefon Diggs, who sat out because of a lingering knee injury.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »