1. “Midnight Library,” by Matt Haig (Viking)

2. “The Damage,” by Caitlin Wahrer (Pamela Dorman Books)

3. “The Paper Palace,” by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead Books)

4. “Project Hail Mary,” by Andy Weir (Ballantine)

5. “Malibu Rising,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

6. “Billy Summers,” by Stephen King (Scribner)

7. “The Final Girl Support Group,” by Grady Hendrix (Berkley)

8. “The Cellist,” by Daniel Silva (Harper)

9. “Rock the Boat,” by Beck Dorey-Stein (The Dial Press)

10. “Once There Were Wolves,” by Charlotte McConaghy (Flatiron Books)

1. “The Night Watchman,” by Louise Erdrich (Harper Perennial)

2. “People We Meet on Vacation,” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

3. “The Song of Achilles,” by Madeline Miller (Ecco)

4. “Circe,” by Madeline Miller (Back Bay)

5. “Hamnet,” by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage)

6. “Beach Read,” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

7. “Mexican Gothic,” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey)

8. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens (Putnam)

9. “The Rose Code,” by Kate Quinn (William Morrow Books)

10. “The Guest List,” by Lucy Foley (Morrow)

1. “I Alone Can Fix It,” by Carol Leonnig, Philip Rucker (Penguin Press)

2. “Crying in H Mart,” by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)

3. “This Is Your Mind on Plants,” by Michael Pollan (Penguin Press)

4. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

5. “The Premonition,” by Michael Lewis (Norton)

6. “American Marxism,” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold Editions)

7. “Finding The Mother Tree,” by Suzanne Simard (Knopf)

8. “The Comfort Book,” by Matt Haig (Penguin Life)

9. “Caste,” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

10. “World Travel,” by Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever (Ecco)

1. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

2. “Entangled Life,” by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House)

3. “The Body,” by Bill Bryson (Anchor Books)

4. “The Four Agreements,” by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen)

5. “Hood Feminism,” by Mikki Kendall (Penguin)

6. “The Body Keeps the Score,” by Bessel Van Der Kolk (Penguin)

7. “Sapiens,” by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper Perennial)

8. “Say Nothing,” by Patrick Radden Keefe (Anchor)

9. “Born a Crime,” by Trevor Noah (One World)

10. “Agent Sonya,” by Ben Macintyre (Crown)

