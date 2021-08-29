SACO – Peter LaMarche, 79, passed away on August 11, 2021, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough after a courageous battle with liver cancer.

He was born in Plattsburgh, N.Y. and grew up in an orphanage. Peter was adopted as a teenager and then moved to Bangor. He was educated in the Bangor school system. Peter met the love of his life, George Begin, of Saco. Peter relocated to Saco to share 42 years with George, together they made a great life. Things weren’t always rosy, but as the years went by things got better.

Peter was a man of many talents, he did wallpapering, painting and gardening, but his real love was the restaurant. The last 22 years he was a big part of the Auto Mile Diner which Peter and George owned.

Peter will be sadly missed by all that that he knew.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday Sept. 12 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rte. 22) in Buxton. A service will immediately follow at the funeral home at 3 p.m.

