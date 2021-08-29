LIMINGTON – Priscilla T. (Tanguay) Moulton, 87, was called home Friday August 27, 2021, after a brief and sudden illness. She was born Dec. 12, 1933, in Westbrook, a daughter of Raoul and Rose (Arsenault) Tanguary.

In 1954 she married Philip E. Moulton and together they raised nine children. Priscilla enjoyed beano and her trips to Oxford and Foxwoods Casino. She will be remembered as a sweet and caring person who was the glue that held the family together. Her smile, pies, fudge, and feisty ways will be missed dearly.

In addition to her parents Priscilla was predeceased by her husband, Philip; and daughters Karen Linda and Theresa.

She is survived by her daughters Bonnie Carignan of Hollis Center, Cynthia (John) Moulton of Pembroke, and Susan Cairns of Westbrook, sons Philip (Diane) Moulton of Gorham, Darrell (Belinda) Moulton of Naples and Dennis (April) Moulton of Cornish; several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren whom she adored; sister, Germaine Phinney of Limington, and brothers Robert, Roland, Camil, Donald and Michael Tanguay.

Priscilla’s family wishes to thank Mercy Hospital and all those who were involved in her care. She will be deeply missed.

An hour of visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursday Sept. 2, at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais and Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook. Following visitation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., at St. Hyacinth’s Church, St. Anthony of Padua Parish, 268 Brown St., Westbrook. Following Mass interment will be held at St. Hyacinth Cemetery, Stroudwater Street, Westbrook. To express condolences or to participate in Priscilla’s online tribute please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

