KENNEBUNK – Fireworks, that joyous, colorful, noisy expression of fun, good times and celebration, returns to the Kennebunks Sunday, Sept 5, after a two-year absence.

Fireworks were sidelined on July 4 in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and again, earlier this year, when high tides forecast for July 4 and social-distancing rules were in place at the time reservations with pyrotechnic companies were required.

Municipal boards in Kennebunk and Kennebunkport then looked to Labor Day weekend for a the display.

The celebration is scheduled to happen, at dusk – soon after the 7:30 p.m. sunset – on Sunday, Sept. 5, when Central Maine Pyrotechnics of Hallowell will discharge 2,000 aerial shells from Narragansett Point.

“Assuming good viewing weather, visibility from Gooch’s Beach, Middle Beach (outside roped off areas), Mother’s Beach, and from various venues along Ocean Avenue in Kennebunkport is generally excellent,” said Kennebunk Communications Specialist Tina Radel. “Those in boats usually have a great vantage point, too.”

The fireworks production, at $8,250, is shared 50/50 between Kennebunk and Kennebunkport.

The rain date is Sunday Oct. 10, also at dusk.

According to the American Pyrotechnics safety and Education Foundation, Americans use fireworks year-round to celebrate national holidays, sporting events, and other occasions.

The online history.com resource says fireworks, which originated in China, were first used to mark the birthday of the United States on July 4, 1777, in Philadelphia.

