TempoArt and the Portland Public Art Committee will dedicate Patrick Plourde’s “Pinecone” sculpture to longtime public art advocate Alice Spencer at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at Deering Oaks, near the Deering Avenue side of the park. Plourde made the 8-foot-long piece with 146 recycled shovels.

TempoArt gave the piece to the Portland Public Art committee in honor of Spencer on the 25th anniversary of her appointment to the first public art committee. Spencer founded TempoArt in 2014. The public art committee commissions new public art pieces and maintains the city’s collection, while TempoArt focuses on temporary installations.

The dedication ceremony is free and open to the public, with reservations required by email at [email protected] or online. Spencer will speak at the dedication, along with members of TempoArt, the public art committee and Friends of Deering Oaks. Gallerist and curator June LaCombe will read a statement by Plourde, and there will be a performance by the vocal group Pihcintu directed by Con Fullum. The rain date is Thursday, Sept. 9.

