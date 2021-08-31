WELLS

District names new director of athletics

Wells-Ogunquit CSD Superintendent James Daly approved a committee’s unanimous recommendation to appoint Patrick Moody to serve as the district’s next athletic director for grades 6-12. The interview committee of nine representatives consisted of members of the WOCSD administration, coaching staff, teachers, parents, and students.

Moody is a 1983 graduate of Wells High School, where he played varsity basketball and also served as a volunteer with the WHS girls’ basketball program for seven years.

Moody has been in public education for 30 years – as a high school math teacher for five years at Gorham High School and 25 years at Kennebunk High School. During that time Moody also served on several committees, including the New England Association of Schools and Colleges Accreditation, scholarship and book award committees, and other school support committees. He has been the recipient of the Amos McCallum Award and the Spencer Trask Award, honoring his outstanding contributions to athletics and his dedication to education.

Throughout his career in education, Moody has demonstrated a commitment to student-athletes. He has coaching experience in various athletic programs the span from middle school to the college level.

ELLSWORTH & PORTLAND

Theater fund seeks grant proposals

The Maine Community Foundation’s Maine Theater Fund is accepting grant proposals from local, regional and statewide nonprofit theaters or theater groups in Maine.

Funds will be awarded for programmatic, capacity-building, operating and capital support. Awards typically are between $2,500 and $5,000, though larger awards may be considered.

The deadline for grant applications is Sept. 15. An online application, guidelines and a list of recent grants are available at mainecf.org.

For more details, call MaineCF Senior Program Officer Leslie Goode at 412-2002 or e-mail [email protected]

HOUSTON, TEXAS

Maine woman crowned in pageant

Paige Lauren Lessard, 21, was crowned the 2021 National Elite Miss during the fifth annual National Elite Miss national pageant, held recently at the The Westin Houston.

Women from across the country vied for their respective titles to represent nationally for the following year. During their reign, they will have the opportunity to walk in New York Fashion Week for designer Marc Defang, receive cash scholarships, sponsored gifts and represent National Elite Miss across the country.

Lessard, a 2018 cum laude graduate of Biddeford High School, is pursuing her bachelor’s degree in business administration with a focus in accounting and minors in fashion merchandising and marketing. She enjoys a variety of community service and donates a significant amount of her time to volunteer work.

Over the next year, Lessard will further develop her platform, Turn The Paige, an educational-based platform focusing on vocabulary development and controversial topics through literacy and education. She reads live weekly on Turn The Paige’s Facebook page alongside other appointed ambassadors.

Along with the national title, Lessard has been awarded the Gold Presidential Volunteer Service Award, Best Interview Award, Best Runway Award, and Best Model Award. She was previously crowned 2021 National Elite Miss Maine, 2021 USA National Miss New England, 2019 USA National Miss National Teen Role Model, and 2019 USA National Miss Maine Teen.

For more details on the pageant, visit nationalelitemiss.com.

BRIDGTON

Senior living facility breaks ground

Woodlands Senior Living, a Maine-based, family-owned-and-operated assisted living and memory care provider, broke ground recently on its newest facility. Woodlands Memory Care of Bridgton, located at 200 North High St., will be Woodlands’ 10th location and 16th community in Maine. Woodlands is planning a 48-bed community for individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease and related memory impairments.

The Bridgton community will be 24,000 square-feet, employ more than 30 people, and will feature the latest developments for memory care, including abundant natural light, home-scaled areas for resident engagement and safety systems. Woodlands Memory Care of Bridgton will be Woodlands’ second location in Cumberland County, and is expected to include on-site amenities such as a beauty salon, a physical and occupational therapy center, and a large outside courtyard. Like its other communities, Woodlands Memory Care of Bridgton will accept both private paying and MaineCare eligible individuals and families.

“The project we are here to celebrate today is more than just an assisted living facility – it’s a path to keep our aging loved ones closer, job opportunities for our nursing students at Lake Region Adult Ed and it is another stepping stone of growth in our community,” said Town Manager Robert A. Peabody, Jr. “As many of you know, a tax increment financing agreement was approved by the voters. This TIF support will help fund infrastructure improvements that will enhance health and safety such as sidewalk construction, crosswalk signals, intersection improvements and wastewater expansion. It will also fund recreational improvements to the town hall.”

Woodlands Senior Living started in 1980 with a 39-resident boarding home in Hallowell. The organization has since grown to include 16 communities in 10 locations with the addition of Bridgton. The facility is expected to open in the fall of 2022.

