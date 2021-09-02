LEWISTON — Drew Desjardins to the rescue. Again.
Known most famously as “Mr. Drew and his Animals Too,” Desjardins was called to an Auburn apartment Wednesday after the landlord discovered a former tenant left behind 15 living tarantulas, four dead ones and one ball python that had no water.
Desjardins not only rescues critters locally but also rehabilitates them and presents them to the public in educational shows. He took the living spiders and ball python back to his home and reported that all were doing fine Thursday.
All of the creatures he recovered, Desjardins said, are illegal in Maine so he’ll have to relocate them out of state.
By Thursday afternoon, nearly 200 people had commented on Desjardins’ Facebook post about the rescue, a post which had also been shared more than 600 times.
