Bowdoinham is incredibly fortunate to have Hutson Hayward running to be our new school board representative.

Mr. Hayward is the father of two young children, one in 2nd grade and the other in preschool. Our school board does an excellent job, but needs more parents of young children, like Mr. Hayward. They are most deeply invested in the long-term health of our district.

Hutson is also the product of the MSAD 75 schools, having grown up in Bowdoinham as the son of a nurse and a small business owner. He now has an accomplished career in filmmaking and media technology.

Our children are our future. I trust Hutson to prioritize their safety, their well-being, and their well-rounded education.

I am pleased to give Hutson Hayward my strong support, and to ask my Bowdoinham neighbors to join me in voting for him as our next school board representative on Nov. 2!

Seth Berry,

Bowdoinham

