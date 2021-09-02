PORTLAND – Ellen Ruth Guptill, 62, of Portland, died at her home. She was born in Portland April 29, 1959, the daughter of Royce and Elizabeth (Green) Guptill.

She was educated in Portland and was a graduate of Deering High School. She went on to become a legal secretary, working at several local law firms until her recent retirement.

Ellen kept to herself, enjoying time spent with her pets. She loved dogs and cats but especially her cats, later in life. She also enjoyed arts and crafts and many items she had made could be found around her home. She was an avid reader and travelled extensively.

Ellen was predeceased by her parents; and her sister, Kathleen Levesque.

She is survived by her sister Colleen Merry Browne of Portland, her brother, Royce M. Guptill and his wife Betsy of Gorham; her nieces and nephews, Andrew Levesque, Megan Bernier, Mark Levesque, Patricia Rohner, Susan Cromwell, Matthew Levesque and Royce R. Guptill.

All services will be private.

Arrangements are under the direction of Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland, Maine. To view Ellen’s memorial Page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Memorial contributions may be made in

Ellen’s name to the:

Animal Refuge League

of Greater Portland

P.O. Box 336

Westbrook, ME 04089

